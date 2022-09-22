Jeannine Howell Reynolds of Pitts passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her three girls. A native of Pitts, she was the daughter of the late James Otis Howell and Ve Esta Jones Howell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Madison Reynolds and a sister Janie Terry.She was employed in the clerical department (RET) at the United States Marine Base. Jeannine was a loving mother and grandmother and was known by her grandchildren as Grandma, Neanie and GG. A Godly woman, He was always first in her life. She served him everyday and was very active in her church at Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was involved in several missions outside her own church which provided handmade afghans to churches in West Virginia and the Linus Project which provided handmade afghans for babies. In her own church she served on the bereavement committee, sent out bulletins to those unable to attend services, and sent birthday cards and get well cards to those in the church. Christmas was her favorite time of year so she sent out many Christmas cards. Jeannine is survived by her three daughters, Ginger R (Andy) Pless of Cordele, Sandy R. (Rick) Hartman of Sarasota, FL and Libby R. (Chris) Addison of Longwood, FL; seven grandchildren, Drew Pless, Kyle (Jennifer) Pless, Haley Hartman, Chandler Hartman, Ivey (Kyle) Schulkers, Graham Addison and Mason (Becky) Addison; 11 great-grandchildren, Merrie Katelyn Pless, Andrew Pless, Baylor Pless, Ava Pless, Kaylee Kennedy, Carly Kennedy, Emerson Schulkers, Tabatha Schulkers, Gabriel Schulkers, Marabel Schulkers and Bennett Addison; two sisters, Jean Marie (Charlie) Gregory of Vienna and Cathy (LaDon) Willis of Pitts; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at PleasantView Baptist Church in Wilcox County with the committal service following in the church cemetery. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com