Louis Anthony Chronister of Cordele passed away at Crisp Regional Hospital Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the age of 76. Born in Springfield, MO he was the son of the late Vivian Chronister. Louis was a retired tech, after many years of service with National Termite and Pest Control. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing cards. Most important to him was his family. He is survived by two daughters, Jayme Nipper and her husband, Cliff Nipper of Cordele and Trayce Smith of Springfield, MO; his special companion, Norma Cole of Cordele; three grandchildren, Jordan Roberts, Caylee Smith and Ashton Sterling; and four great-grandchildren, Addalyn Roberts, Mylo Carter, Lennon Carter and Bowie Bryant. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com