A celebration of life will be held for Katharyn Bougher Lopau of Cordele at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Katharyn passed away, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was 86. Katharyn was born in Frankfort, IN to the late Paul and Ada M Ferguson Bougher. She had been a resident of Cordele for the past 30 years. A homemaker, she was also busy at being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Katharyn was an active member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was a regular volunteer at Cordele Carnegie Library. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, reading and puzzles. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Debbie and Joe Brogdon of Cordele, Sheila and Jeff Miller of Indiana, Ray Sharp of Florida, Bobbi and David Musick of Ohio and Marvin Lopau of Iowa; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Memorial donations to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele , GA31015 or Zion Hill Baptist Church, 678 Twin Pines Road, Cordele, GA 31015, would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com