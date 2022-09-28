Cregory Demetrius Nance

August 17, 1976 to September 22, 2022

Cordele, Georgia- Funeral Services for Cregory (Beanie) Nance, Sr. will be held on Saturday, October 1st at 10 AM at the A.S. Clark Auditorium at the M.D. Whitest Institute campus in Cordele, Georgia. The burial will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele, Georgia. Cregory passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Butler, Georgia .The family will receive friends at a public viewing on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the A.S.Clark Auditorium at the M.D. Whitest Institute Campus in Cordele, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Deacon A.J. and Mary Nance, Buford and Emma Jean Jones, and brother Daryl Hunter.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his parents, David Nance (Bobbie Nell Mobley), Cordele, GA, Betty (Deacon Alonzo) Daniels, Lilly, GA; four children, Cregory Nance, JR. Albany, GA, Cregory

Nance III, Ashburn, GA, Kamari Nance & India Nance Cordele, GA, and one that he reared as a son, Kadarius Johnson, Cordele, GA; seven siblings, Gregory Barron, Ashburn, GA, Reggie Nance, Jersey City, NJ, Calvin Nance (Tamara), Stafford, VA, Chiquita Michelle Burton (Terris), Atlanta, GA, Tarsha Sanders Cordele, GA, Rotunda Gamble-Ampoti, Ashburn, GA, Precious Royal, Cordele, GA; 14 aunts, Lucy Trice (James) Cordele, GA, Evelyn Appling (Gary), Sandra Jones, Barbara Haugabrook (Deacon Freddie) all of Cordele, GA, Crystal Renay Jones, Raleigh, NC, Felicia Vereen, Macon, GA, Beaulah Nance and Ernestine Nance of Cordele, GA, Bau Bau K. Nance, Boston, MA, Gwendolyn Nance Martin, Indianapolis, IN, Helen Spencer (Walter) Greenville, GA, Thelma Smith, Cordele GA, Geraldine Daniels, Vienna, GA, Barbara Daniels, Unadilla, GA; 12 uncles, Bobby Jones and Charles Jones of Cordele, GA, Rocky Jones, Marlton, New Jersey, Deacon Fred Jones, Arabi, GA, Thomas Jones (Linda), Alexandria, VA, Deacon Nathaniel Nance (Faye), Vienna, GA, Aaron Nance (Vivian), Cordele, GA, James Robert Daniels (Debra), Atlanta, GA, Deacon Frankie Daniels, Lilly, GA, Michael Daniels (Sandy), Pinehurst, GA, Calvin Daniels (Mia), Warner Robins, GA, Reverend W.C. Daniels, Albany, NY; a special friend, Barbara Phillips, Butler, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and an abundance of other relatives and many sorrowing friends.