SGTC Holds Focus2 Career Workshop on Cordele Campus

Published 1:44 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Chris Lewis

SGTC’s WIOA Director Sandhya Muljibhai (right), Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin, and Retention and Coaching Specialist Charlene Williams help students create their own trail mix snack bags during a recent activity at the Crisp County Center.

SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin leads students at the college’s Crisp County Center in a workshop on using the Focus2 Career education and career planning platform.

SGTC Nail Tech Instructor Eden Edge (left) and nail tech students recently attended the Focus2 Career workshop on the college’s Cordele campus. They also enjoyed the make-your-own trail mix activity that followed the workshop.

Cordele, GA – Students and employees at South Georgia Technical College’s Crisp County Center recently had the opportunity to attend a workshop on how to use the Focus2 Career online, self-guided career and education planning system. SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin led the workshop and instructed attendees on setting up an account and getting the most benefit from the platform.

The Focus2 Career system is designed to help students make decisions on future career goals and education plans. As an online program, users may access Focus2 Career on any smartphone, computer, or tablet with internet access.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the SGTC Office of Student Affairs provided supplies for students and employees to create their own trail mix snacks. This activity is one of many offered by Student Affairs to help students enjoy the complete college experience at South Georgia Technical College.

The eight-week fall c-term at SGTC begins October 12. Apply online today at www.southgatech.edu.

