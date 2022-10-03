Sandra J. P. Engram, 83 of Cordele, Ga. died Thursday, September 29,2022 at the home of her daughter, Tomilyn, Albany, Ga. She was born in Reynolds, Ga. and the daughter of William Judson Peterman and Theresa Hobbs Peterman of Warner Robins.

Sandra lived most of her adult life in Cordele, Ga. She was a Safety Officer and EEOC representative with Southern Concrete Company, Albany, Ga. From January 22, 1974 until she retired on December 21, 2012.

She was an active volunteer with the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW in Cordele. She was known to all by “Nana.” Her enjoyment was with family and their friends, especially when the subjects were going to the beach, cooking (chicken and dumplings was her signature dish), gardening, and decorating for any holiday. Locals routinely rode by her house to see her creative designs. She loved showing off her penciling and painting.

Mrs. Engram was preceded in death by William and Theresa (parents); Ennis (husband); David Giles (son-in-law); Spencer Giles (grandson); Jack and Clifton Peterman (brothers); and Laverne Pate (sister).

She is survived by daughters: Tomilyn Giles (“Mrs. T”‘) and Maria Murray; grandchildren: Lindsey Giles Cooper, Elaine Mabrey and Rod (husband), Mia Murray; great grandson: Jett Mabrey; Wanda Rachels “Sissy” (sister) and husband Lou Centofanti; Michael Peterman (brother) and his wife Denease.

Her memorial service is Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Fritz Farms located at 4015 US 280, Cordele,Ga. 31015. The family will visit with guests immediately following the service.

Mrs. Engram will be buried with her late husband at Andersonville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her memory be made to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, Ga.31707 or Crisp Regional Hospital, 902 7th Street, Cordele, Ga. 31015.

