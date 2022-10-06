Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2022 Scholarship Recipients

VALDOSTA, GA (10/05/2022)– Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

Lisa Shepherd of Abbeville received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention Scholarship and the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship

Joshua Deriso of Cordele received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu