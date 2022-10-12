Mr. Pat Ronald McGriff

Mr. Pat Ronald McGriff, age 81, of Hawkinsville Ga., passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta Ga. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Clark Funeral Home with visitation to begin from 1:00 until 1:50 before the service
begins. Rev. David Fisher will officiate. Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery.
Mr. McGriff was a native of Pulaski County, Ga. and a member of Hawkinsville First Baptist Church. Pat was a U.S. Army Vet. He was retired from the Georgia Dept. of Transportation. He loved Nascar racing. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Taylor
McGriff; parents, Pat and Mary McAnally McGriff and niece, Frances Nannette Allen.
Survivors include his sister, Frances Butler (Jerry) of Cordele, Ga.; nephews, Jerry Ollie Butler Jr. (Carrie), Julian Patrick Butler (Ryan); great nephew and nieces, Big Mark Allen, Jr. (Jessica), Frances Catherine Allen (Shannon Chapa), Kylie Allen, Kade Allen, Hunter Butler,
Kinley Butler, Ruby Chapa and Banks Butler; cousins, Rudy McAnally and Anita McAnally; son- in- law, Mark Allen Sr.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
