Ann Hayslip Buchanan of Cordele passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her son’s residence in Macon at the age of 76. She was born in Warwick and the daughter of the late Charlie Reese Hayslip and Leila Mae Doggett Hayslip. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wayne Buchanan and siblings, brothers, Douglas M. Hayslip, William Clint Hayslip, Charlie R. Hayslip, Jr., and sisters, Peggy H. Morris and Lee H. Conn. Before her retirement, Ann was the long-time manager of the Western Steer Restaurant where she always had a word, a smile and a welcome that made you feel like you were at home when you were there. And when she left she took that smile wherever she went. She loved to cook at home too and enjoyed feeding her family and cherished her time with them. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and gardening. Ann is survived by her children a son, Earl Wayne (Benjamin Sims) Buchanan and a daughter, Kimberly (Shane) Smith of Macon; a brother, Gary (Dianne) Hayslip of Cordele; two sisters, Gail H Tomberlin of Cordele and Nell H. Mathews of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Hannah Carroll, Colby Taylor and Makayla Harvel Smith. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com