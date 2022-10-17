Donna Campbell Jackson, age 64, passed away on October 14 in Lawrenceville, Ga. She was born on September 29, 1958 to the late Winfred Lee Campbell and Fanchon Brown Campbell. She was the younger of two daughters.

Donna was a special education teacher who spent 31 years working with special needs children in Americus, Albany and Lawrenceville. After retiring she continued to substitute teach in schools in the Lawrenceville area.

She was a talented, creative, and caring person, enjoying many crafts such as sewing, needlepoint, crocheting, and baking. She was a gracious hostess and enjoyed sharing her gifts with others.

Donna is survived by her husband of 17 years, Victor Jackson of Lawrenceville, Ga., a daughter, Meghan Bortscheller, of Atlanta, Ga., her mother, Fanchon Campbell and sister Pam Campbell, both from Cordele, Ga. Her funeral will be held at Wages and Sons in Lawrenceville on Monday, October 17 at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Warwick United Methodist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, October 18 with a graveside service at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Local arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com