David Scott Smith Published 9:37 am Monday, November 21, 2022

David Scott Smith age 66 of Vienna passed away on November 19, 2022 at Phoebe-Putney Hospital. He was born on April 7, 1956 in Queens,New York to the late David and Mona Adams Smith. David was a Ret. Tuck Driver. He really enjoyed trucking, fishing and hunting. He also loved those Georgia Bulldogs and watching NASCAR. David is survived by Wife, Reta Fay Smith of Vienna, GA; Four Daughters, Amanda Smith of Vienna, GA, Amy Austin of Starke, FL, Jessica Parmenter of Starke, FL, and Krysta Austin of Starke, FL; Brother, Kerry Smith of TX; Two Sisters, Deborah Clark of AL, and Robin Hunt of Cordele, GA; Grandson, Hendrix Turner of Starke, FL. There will be a private family service at a later date. A online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.