J. W. Womack, Jr. Published 12:51 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

CORDELE – J. W. Womack, Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hughes & Wright Funeral Home.

Mr. Womack was born in Ballground, Ga. to the late James Washington Womack, Sr., and the late Maggie Pauline Boatman Womack. He is preceded in death by his wife, Winnie Catherine Womack, and by two siblings Dewayne Womack and Nancy Bass.

He was a self-employed auto mechanic. He was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. He had numerous hobbies, among which he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding. He also enjoyed woodworking and building furniture. He also worked as a lead diagnostic technician for General Motors. Using his vast automobile knowledge, he also enjoyed building racing gocarts. He was also a farmer where mechanical knowledge was helpful in agricultural repairs.

He is survived by his children: Cathy Womack, David Womack and his wife Wanda, and Charles Womack all of Cordele, Rev. Bud Womack and his wife Faye of Americus, Ga., Chip Womack of Milledgeville, Ga., and April Womack of Statesboro, Ga.; his siblings: Gus Womack and his wife Dianne of Rebecca, Ga., Frances Gunst and her husband Gail, of Crossville, Tenn., Shirley Calhoun and her husband Leon of Centerville, Ga., Martin Womack and his wife Ruth Ann of Moore Haven, Fla., and Jim Womack of Albany, Ga. Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Amber Shiver and her husband Wesley, Meredith Horne and her Brandon, Kayla Dupree and her husband Earl, Kelsey Womack, Cody Hudson and his wife Taylor, Shelby Hudson, and Sierra Weaver and her husband Kyle; and his great-grandchildren: Kate Shiver, Leah Shiver, Ripken Shiver, Kiley Rae Jones, Eli Jones, Aubrey Womack, Tavon Shorter, Zeke Hudson, Audree Hudson, Landon Hudson, and Rypton Dupree.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.