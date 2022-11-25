Joyce Loraine Nelson Published 12:48 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Joyce Loraine Nelson of Cordele passed away at the age of 90 Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. George A. Nelson; parents, George L Greenwell and Louise Loraine Bowman Greenwell; a brother, Tommy Greenwell; and son-in-law, Bill Hinkleman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Joyce will be laid to rest in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Born in Pensacola, FL, she was a homemaker and a devoted and faithful pastor’s wife for over 52 years and a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. Joyce is survived by two sons, Andrew (Pam) Nelson of Newnan and Steve (Mona) Nelson of Americus; two daughters, Phyllis Hinklemann of Valley Head, AL, and Delores (Bob) Butterfield of Mason, OH; a brother, Roger Greenwell of Gonzaliz, FL; two sisters, Barbara Johnson of Century, FL and Sharon Rigby of Gonzaliz, FL; eight grandchildren, Anthony Hinkleman, Scott Hinkleman, Bradley Nelson, Stephanie More, Jenifer Wilson, Heather Welborn, Greg Nelson and Karen Parsley; and 12 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com