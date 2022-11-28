Frances Buchanan Sims Published 10:29 am Monday, November 28, 2022

Frances Buchanan Sims of Cordele passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Sims; a son, Gary Sims; parents, Silas and Martha Lucille Buchanan; and siblings, Wayne Buchanan, Millard Buchanan, James Buchanan, Margaret Holt and Patricia Merritt. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Born in Rochelle, Frances was a homemaker and a cosmetologist (RET). She loved her Lord and was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and just sitting in her yard amongst her flowers. When she was able she enjoyed planting her flowers and working in the yard. She loved to sew, and cooking for her family was a joy for her. Most important to Frances was her grandchildren and her time with them. Frances is survived by her children, Greg (Debbie) Sims of Cordele, Jeff Sims of Montezuma, Denise S. Johnson of Cordele and Steve (Patsy) Sims of Bonaire; ten grandchildren, Jordan B. Sims, Nathan Sims, Matthew Sims, Leah Sims, Jessica Sims, Joseph Sims, Michael Sims, Holly Easom, Laura Armenta and Carmen Sims; and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com