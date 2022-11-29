Elizabeth Ellis Forrester Published 10:19 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

CORDELE – Elizabeth Ellis Forrester, 65, of Cordele, Ga went home to be with our Lord and Savior Saturday, November 26, 2022. Beth was born in Albany, Georgia on December 28, 1956, and was the daughter of Judge and Mrs. Whitfield Forrester of Cordele. Beth attended Albany State College and earned an Associates Degree in Medical Coding. She worked for many years at the Georgia Veterans State Park and more recently worked for Phoebe Physicians Group as a billing representative.

Beth was an encourager to all. She wore a smile and always had a great attitude. She was a person who just made you feel better to be in her company. She was devoted to Pinecrest Baptist Church where she had been an assistant teacher for the Pioneer Sunday School Class and also for the last several years was a Sunday school teacher in the children’s department. She was a volunteer for the Crisp County Connect Camp. She looked forward to yearly visits to the Baxley Children’s home where the children were treated to a day of fun, food, and fellowship. Beth was devoted to her family as well as her church family. Everyone was always excited when she often volunteered her Mom to make one of her fabulous red velvet cakes. Beth was an avid Ga Bulldog fan; she was a fan when they were winning and just as big a fan if they were losing and loved to show her support by going to the games. During her last days, if you went into her hospital room, there was Beth all covered up with red and black with a Georgia G. There is a life lesson that defines Beth’s friendship, if you were friends with Beth, she was not a fair-weather friend-she was loyal to the end. Beth always had a smile and encouraging word to those along her path. She was always quick to volunteer a helping hand when there was a need.

Beth is survived by her mother, Doris McDowell Forrester; her sisters, Lynn Forrester Newman (Sonny) of Richmond, Virginia, and Andrea Forrester of Cordele, Georgia; and nieces Molly Lawrence and Brooke Bickhaus. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Whitfield Forrester.

Services will be held at Pinecrest Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 30. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with the Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm.

Memorials in her honor can be made to the Renovation Fund at Pinecrest Baptist Church or the Georgia Baptist Children’s home in Baxley.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.