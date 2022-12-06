Bobby Ben Greene Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Bobby Ben Greene, age 88, of Arabi went home to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, December 5, 2022 at Memorial University Hospital in Savannah with family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Cordele. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday at the church beginning at 3:00p.m.

Bobby was born at home on February 2, 1934 in Arabi, Ga to the late Robert S Greene and Edie Mae Allred Greene. He graduated from Arabi High School in 1953, and he served 2 years in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Rupert Auctioneer School, and a highlight of his auctioneering career was volunteering for the steer and barrow show of Cordele. He farmed for many years and received numerous awards from the Chamber of Commerce for his crop production. He was most proud of his exceptional herd of angus beef cows, and he was actively involved in their care even while hospitalized up until his death.

Bobby was a family man and never missed a chance to tell people about his children and grandchildren. He loved telling stories of his life growing up on the farm with his brothers and sisters. He was selfless and very generous in the love he showed his family and friends throughout his life. Bobby was well known in his community and loved by so many. He was a member of Bay Spring Baptist Church, attended First Baptist Church of Cordele, and was a member of the Baraca Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Pritchard Greene and his children, Rob (Cindy) Greene of Arabi, GA, Michelle G. (Tim) Davis of Alpharetta, Ga, and W. Gordon (Megan) Greene of Savannah, Ga. He is survived by his 7 grandchildren, Kristen Greene, Ben Greene, Zachary (Mary) Davis, Xander Davis, Rhett Greene, Lawson Greene, and Eliza Greene. He was looking forward to his first great grandchild, Adeline Davis, due in January. He is also survived by his sister Geneva Mooney of Columbus, Ga and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers infant Marion Greene, Frank Greene, Palmer E. Greene, and Johnny J. Greene, and his sisters Lillian G. Wright, Salonia G. Pate, Lili Mae G. Thompson, and Luel G. Folsom.

