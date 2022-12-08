Gov. Kemp and TCSG Announce New College and Career Academies Published 12:51 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) approved grants totaling $6 million in bond funds to establish two new College and Career Academies. TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier will award two partnerships with grant funds to establish the new College and Career Academies in Dooly and Monroe Counties via a cumulative bond amount of $6 million ($3 million to each) and a cash investment of $200,000 ($100,000 to each).

“These new academies will open doors for hardworking Georgians to pursue new opportunities and grow their skillset so that they find success in the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Kemp. “As we continue to see unprecedented levels of job creation and investment in the Peach State, we know we need to expand our workforce to sustain our position as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Innovative approaches like these academies will help us do that.”

Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) will partner with two local education systems to establish the college and career academies. CGTC and Monroe County Schools will establish the MPower College and Career Academy, and CGTC will partner with Dooly County Schools to create the Dooly College and Career Academy.

“College and Career Academies play an important role in ensuring business and industry have a pipeline of skilled talent here in Georgia,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “When we provide high school students more learning opportunities that connect the classroom to the workplace, we are opening doors to meaningful careers for students while filling a workforce need in the community. It’s a win-win.”

College and Career Academies represent a community partnership between a local school system, a technical college, and local business or industry to teach students the skills necessary for career success and ensure fulfillment of the workforce development mission in each community. Georgia’s College and Career Academies have more than 3,000 business partners across the state and serve more than 45,000 students. The addition of these two facilities will bring the total number of College and Career Academies in Georgia to 57.

To learn more about Georgia’s College and Career Academies, visit www.tcsg.edu/gcca.