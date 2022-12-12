George Leon Moore Published 9:24 am Monday, December 12, 2022

George Leon Moore of Warwick passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Tift Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Moore. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Warwick Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service Monday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Leon was born in Cordele to George Benjamin Moore and Willie Evelyn Jacobs Moore. He loved his Lord and all His creations, and enjoyed all the outdoors. He worshipped at Isabella Baptist Church and was an inactive deacon. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, and retired as Assistant Fire Chief with over 20 years of service with the WRAFB Fire Department. He loved being a part of and singing with the well-known Southern Majesty Quartet for over 20 years. Leon considered himself a ‘self-trained veterinarian’ because of all the studying, reading and practicing on his animals that he had done over his lifetime. He and his wife, Carolyn grew and sold flowers to a large clientele for many years from their nursery in Warwick. Leon is survived by his children, Dr. Kevin (Sharon) Moore of Ashburn and Kimberly M. Littleton of Warwick; four brothers, Charles Alvin Moore of Orlando. FL, Ronald Moore of Ellijay, Donald Moore and Reginald Moore, both of Warwick; two grandsons, Will Hinnant and Chad Hinnant; two granddaughters, Kandis York and Devin Wisham; and ten great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com