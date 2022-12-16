Arthur Cecil Duke, Jr. Published 8:51 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Arthur Cecil Duke, Jr. of TyTy, and a former long-time resident of Cordele passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Tift Regional Hospital at the age 63. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. Duke, Sr. and Marilyn Getzlaff Duke, and a sister, Alesia Francine “Peanut” Southwell. Cecil was born in Cordele and was employed with Piggly Wiggly for many years. He moved to TyTy 23 years ago where he was employed as a machine operator with Heatcraft Refrigeration in Tifton. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved his dogs. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nancy Duke of TyTy; his step-children, Emily Cape of Alabama and Jeremy Davis of Minnesota; a sister, Bridget Duke Adkins of Rochelle; a niece and nephew, Kansas Adkins of Rochelle and Dellard Adkins of Cordele; a great -niece and great-nephew, Tristyn Layfield of Rochelle and Skyler Adkins of Cordele; and his special furbaby, Rebel. A visitation will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com