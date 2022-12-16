James Bradley Pounds Published 1:47 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

James Bradley Pounds, infant son of Jasmine Elizabeth Jackson and Blaine Bradley Pounds passed into the arms of Jesus Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Children’s Health Care (Scottish Rite) in Atlanta. He was born in Lagrange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Other than his parents baby James is survived by a his one year old brother, John Jacobs Pounds; his maternal grandparents, Scott and Rebecca Jackson; paternal grandparents, James Marshall Pounds, III and Dolly Kee; maternal great-grandparents, Martha Burnettt, Richard Gordon, Charlotte and Frank Simmons and Tracy Jackson; paternal great-grandparents, James Pounds II and Gail Bradley; maternal great-great-grandmother, Marge Burnett; maternal aunts and uncles, Courtney Snelgrove, Christian Snelgrove, Sierra Jackson, Savannah Jackson and Jeremyah Jackson; and paternal aunts and uncles, Jamie Pounds, Page Pounds and Brady Owens. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Tommy Jackson. If anyone would like to donate toward the funeral expenses you may do so at the funeral home, 1415 East 24th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015 or 229-273-2231.