Sara Royce Bennett Published December 18, 2022

Sara Royce Bennett, age 92, of Cordele passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. Royce was born in Rebecca and was the daughter of the late Lee Troy Pullin and Clyde Cornelia Patrick Pullin. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Willie Nipper and Ronnie Bennett; step-son, Douglas Nipper and siblings, brothers, Felton Pullin, Arthur Pullin and Hubert Pullin and sisters, Edna Hulsey, Allene Gilliam and infant Martha Pullin. A seamstress, Royce was full of vim and vigor and had a quick wit. She loved people and always had a word for everyone she met. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church and served an active role until her health would no longer allow. She enjoyed the outdoors and kept busy working in her yard and flowers. She loved animals, especially her Bantam chickens, and her cat and dog, Susie and Trouble. Her biggest passion in life though was her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Dell (Ronnie Gardner) Nipper of Cordele; a grandson and his wife, Blake and Nikki Manning; and two great-granddaughters, Bailey Manning and Libby Manning. Arrangements were by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com