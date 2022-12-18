Teresa Dianne Hale Published 1:43 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

Teresa Dianne Hale of Cordele passed away December 17, 2022 at her residence at the age of 57. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Lakeview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Dianne was a homemaker and a member of HC Worship Center. She loved to cook but her grandchildren were her world. Born in Americus she was the daughter of the late Fletcher and Carolyn Nelson Hale. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gilliam and step-father, Basil Roberts. Dianne is survived by two sons, Donnie Gilliam and Justin (Nicolle) Gilliam, all of Cordele; a brother, Steve (Diane) Hale of Americus; sister, Juanita (Jamie) Centerfitt of Andersonville; five grandchildren, Aldon Gilliam and John-Michael Gilliam, both of Americus, JJ Gilliam, Bentley Gilliam and Isabella Gilliam, all of Cordele; sisters-in-love, JoEllen Mullis and Phyllis Keaton, both of Cobb; and brothers-in-love, Grady Gilliam of Cordele and Roy Gilliam of Cobb. The family may be contacted at the residence of JoEllen Mullis at 153 Flintside Drive, Cobb, GA 31735. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An on-line guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com