Wilma Nesbit Martin, 78, of Cordele passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery in Hahira, GA. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 until time for the service at Rainey Family Funeral Services.Wilma was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late William Nesbit and Julia Horne Churchwell. She was the loving wife to the late Wayne Martin for 56 years. She worked as a nurse for 25 years before going back to school to be come a teacher. Wilma retired from teaching after 17 years with the Crisp County School system. She loved to play bridge with the bridge ladies. Wilma loved to go to the beach and travel. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Martin Jones of Hahira and Robin Gayle Martin of Daytona Beach, FL; two grandchildren, William Martin Jones and Molly Gayle Jones; a sister, Genie Adams of CA; a sister-in-law, Gloria Nesbit of Leesburg. Flowers will be accepted, however memorials to Cordele First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 871, Cordele, GA 31010 or the Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 5007, Cordele, GA 31010 would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com