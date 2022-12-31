Luvena Dorough Horn Published 1:17 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022

A graveside service for Luvena Dorough Horn of Ashburn will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2022 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Rainey Family Funeral Services prior to the service beginning at 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Luvena, 75, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Horn of Ashburn, a sister and brother-in-law, Bettie and Duke Harlow and a sister-in-law, Susan Dorough. Luvena was born in Cordele, the daughter of the late William Elgy Dorough and Dorothy Stokesberry Dorough. She was retired from the State of Georgia Prison System and was a member of Ashburn First Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible. She was an avid Bulldogs fan and loved shopping. Luvena was the person in her graduation class of 1965 that kept everybody together and informed on what was going on with all the classmates. It made her happy to stay in touch with everyone. The most important part of her life though was her family, especially her grandchildren on whom she doted. She is survived by her daughter April (Mike) Coker of Ashburn; two brothers, Bill Dorough of Fitzgerald and Tim (Sue) Dorough of Coolidge; her grandchildren, Micheal Coker and Clara Grace Coker, both of Athens and Christian Anna Coker of Ashburn; a great-granddaughter, Adaline Rose Marie Coker; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com