Harold Jackson Published 3:06 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

A memorial service for Harold Jackson, age 93, of Cordele Georgia will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Pinecrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday at 10:00 a.m at the church prior to the service.

Mr. Jackson died at his home on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born in Crisp County to James Artis Jackson and Florene Bolan Jackson. Preceding him in death were his parents; his siblings, one brother, James E. Jackson, two sisters, Caroline Jackson Hendley and Louise Jackson Odom; and a grandchild, Gary Joe Jackson Jr. (Joe).

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Dot) Williford Jackson; three sons, Steve L. Jackson (Pam) of Sycamore, Ricky A. Jackson (Charlotte) of Cordele, and Gary J. Jackson of Lakeland, Fl. He has four beloved grandsons, one granddaughter, two step-grandsons and six great-grandchildren.

He was a military veteran serving from June 1946 to 1949. He signed up with the Air Force upon high school graduation at age 16 with his father’s approval. He was trained and graduated as a hydraulics engineer working on military planes. He was stationed in Japan and Guam.

Harold was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church in Cordele. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he started his farming career in 1951 in Arabi. Throughout his life, he was a co-owner of the B & W Farm Center as well as serving as a Crisp County Tax Commissioner for several years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Today, it is impossible not to feel the pain of separation. But we know, because God tells us, that he will wipe away our tears, that this season will pass. We know, because God tells us, that as time moves forward our lips will remember how to laugh, our feet will remember how to dance, and we will remember our special times with Harold, a man who loved his friends, his family and knew how to enjoy his life to the fullest.

