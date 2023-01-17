Helen Summers Slade Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Helen Summers Slade of Cordele, GA, passed away peacefully at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor on January 16, 2023, at the age of 96. Mrs. Slade was preceded in death by her parents Charles Nicholas Summers and Nancy Ida McCall, eleven brothers and sisters, and her husband, Jerry Joseph Slade.

The church was Mrs. Slade’s mainstay throughout her adult life. She was an active member, leader, and supporter of Cordele First Baptist Church for over eighty years, and a loyal attendee and supporter of Cordele First Methodist Church in her later years. Mrs. Slade loved her family and her community. She was a member of Cordele Woman’s Club, where she received the Woman of the Year Award in 1985, 1987, and 1995. She was a member of Cordele Garden Club, where she received a Lifetime Membership in 2016 for her leadership, encouragement, and active participation.

Mrs. Slade’s talents were many. She was a master gardener, who was known for her gorgeous roses and camellias. She was an avid lover of Bluebirds, and enjoyed the beautiful pair that returned to her Bluebird house several times a year to birth their babies. Mrs. Slade was a talented seamstress, who made lovely creations for her two daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. One of her greatest joys later in life was playing cards with her friends.

Mrs. Slade is survived by her two daughters: Becky Lewis (Lamar) of Athens, GA, and Cindi Griffin (Billy) of Cordele; her seven grandsons: Lamar, Benjamin (Meredith), and Joseph Lewis of Athens, GA, and Will (Niki), Jeremy, Jesse (Kristyn), and C.J. of Cordele, GA; and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Dawn Culpepper, director of FHCM, and her staff for their devoted attention and care for Mrs. Slade. Additionally, the family thanks the attending members from Reflections Hospice, for their compassionate intervention during her final days.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crisp Academy, 150 Crisp Academy Drive, Cordele, GA, 31015.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com