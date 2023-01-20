Daniel Eugene Dowdy Published 8:36 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Daniel Eugene Dowdy of Arabi passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 35. He was born in Thomaston and was the son of Adam Christopher Dowdy and Lisa Ridgeway Dowdy. Daniel was a equipment operator for Griffin Grading and Concrete. He loved fishing, and when the cold weather got here he wanted to camp, the colder, the better. Music was in his soul, and female artists were his favorite. Closest to his heart and his passion in life was his family, especially his girls. Daniel is survived by his wife, Kimberly Clark of Arabi; his mother, Lisa Dowdy of Arabi; his father, Adam Christopher Dowdy of Thomaston; two daughters, Raylee Dowdy and Rubee Dowdy, both of Arabi; four brothers, Benjamine (Hayley) Dowdy and Joshua Dowdy, all of Arabi and Gregg Dowdy and Addison Dowdy, both of Thomaston; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Sandra Ridgeway of Griffin; paternal grandmother, Grace Dowdy of Thomaston; and nieces and nephews, Benjamine Dowdy, Phoebe Dowdy, Cloey Dowdy, Landon Van’zant and Blakelynn Dowdy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda Ridgeway and paternal grandfather, Jimmy Dowdy. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday. January 23, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with the burial following at Arabi Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com