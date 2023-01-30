Robbie Ray Published 8:14 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Robbie Ray age 61 of Vienna died on January 29, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1961 to the late Robert Lee Ray and Barbara Taylor Easom. She was a retired math teacher with the Dublin School System with over 20 years of service. She also worked with Oconee RESA. Robbie loved music and playing the piano. She loved watching NASCAR. Robbie liked to quilt. She was also a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in Vienna. Robbie is survived by her Mother, Barbara T. Easom of Vienna; Sister, Martha and her husband Randy Kent of Pinehurst, GA; Two Nieces, Amber Kent and Heather Kent both of Cullman, AL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel Of Rainey Funeral Services. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until time for the service. The burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery. An Online register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.