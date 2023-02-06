Linda Kirk Hart
Published 11:17 am Monday, February 6, 2023
October 2, 1947 – February 2, 2023
Funeral services for Linda Sue Kirk Hart, 75, of Cordele, GA, are at 3:30 p.m., Sunday,
February 5, 2023, at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo, GA. Pastor Phil
Streetman will officiate. Interment will be in Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery,
Ochlocknee, GA. Mrs. Hart passed away at Wilson Hospice House in Albany, GA, on
Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Active pallbearers will be Brad Glazner, Zack Harris, Keith Kirk and Hank Vick.
Mrs. Hart was born on October 2, 1947, in Thomasville, GA, to the late B. L. Kirk and
Mildred Singletary Kirk. On July 4, 1965, she married Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Hart,
who preceded her in death on March 10, 2012. She retired from TeligentEMS LLC in
Havana, FL. She was a member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church of Cordele where
she was active in the Senior Adult Ladies Class.
Survivors include: daughters and son-in-law, Jessica Hart (Georgia) of Cordele, GA,
Sharon Hart of Albany, GA, Melissa Glazner (Brad) of Foley, AL; grandchildren, Evan
Ridley of Albany, GA, Kate Basko of Albany, GA, Addison Glazner of Foley, AL;
brother, Steve Kirk (Elaine) of Hampton, GA; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Vick of Leesburg,
GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Hart's memory to the National Humane Society.
The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Sunday, February 5, 2023,
from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com .