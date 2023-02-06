Linda Kirk Hart Published 11:17 am Monday, February 6, 2023

October 2, 1947 – February 2, 2023

Funeral services for Linda Sue Kirk Hart, 75, of Cordele, GA, are at 3:30 p.m., Sunday,

February 5, 2023, at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo, GA. Pastor Phil

Streetman will officiate. Interment will be in Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery,

Ochlocknee, GA. Mrs. Hart passed away at Wilson Hospice House in Albany, GA, on

Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Active pallbearers will be Brad Glazner, Zack Harris, Keith Kirk and Hank Vick.

Mrs. Hart was born on October 2, 1947, in Thomasville, GA, to the late B. L. Kirk and

Mildred Singletary Kirk. On July 4, 1965, she married Joseph Benjamin “Ben” Hart,

who preceded her in death on March 10, 2012. She retired from TeligentEMS LLC in

Havana, FL. She was a member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church of Cordele where

she was active in the Senior Adult Ladies Class.

Survivors include: daughters and son-in-law, Jessica Hart (Georgia) of Cordele, GA,

Sharon Hart of Albany, GA, Melissa Glazner (Brad) of Foley, AL; grandchildren, Evan

Ridley of Albany, GA, Kate Basko of Albany, GA, Addison Glazner of Foley, AL;

brother, Steve Kirk (Elaine) of Hampton, GA; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Vick of Leesburg,

GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Hart's memory to the National Humane Society.

The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Sunday, February 5, 2023,

from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com .