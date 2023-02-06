Ruth Myrle Smith Published 12:16 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

A graveside service for Ruth Myrle Smith of Cordele will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Sunnyside Cemetery. There will be a procession leaving Rainey Family Funeral Services at 2:30 p.m. going to the cemetery. Ruth passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor at the age of 97. She was born in Cordele, the daughter of the late Allie Graham Smith and George Wesley Smith. She graduated from the School of Nursing at Emory University and worked in Nursing Service at Emory University Hospital for 20 years. After graduating from Duke University, she was a member of the faculty in the Undergraduate and Graduate programs of the College of Nursing, University of Tennessee Center for Health Services in Memphis, TN for 11 years. While in Memphis, she was active in the American Cancer Society, serving on the Professional Education Committee and the Nursing Education Committee at the local and state levels. She was also a member of the Board of Directors, Tennessee Division, American Cancer Society. Following several positions, she retired as Chairman, Department of Associate Degree Nursing, Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, GA. Ruth was a member of Cordele First Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class, Sigma Theta Tau, Honor Society of Nursing and Georgia Retired Educators. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Smith and a sister, Kathryn Sanders. Survivors include a niece, Betty Ruth Avera of Cordele and a nephew, Byron Sanders of Sandersville, as well as a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews. Memorials made to the Cordele First Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice would please Ruth so much. The family would like to say a special thank you to Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor and Reflections Hospice for the loving care that was given to Ruth. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com