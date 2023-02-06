Shatarra Lundy named Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Tech Crisp County Center Published 12:44 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Shatarra Lundy of Vienna is joining South Georgia Technical College as an Administrative Assistant on the Crisp County Campus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. She will report to Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.

Lundy is a recent graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Business Office Technology program and was nominated as the Student of Excellence for the Business Technology program for Fall 2022 semester. She is also a graduate of Dooly County High School.

Prior to joining South Georgia Technical College, Lundy worked as the High School Registrar for Dougherty County High School in Albany. She was also the High School Registrar for Dooly County High School, a secretary for the Dooly County Middle School and a Pre-K Paraprofessional at Dooly County Elementary School.

As an Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Technical College, Wilson will greet visitors and or students and provide secretarial and clerical duties for the administration. She will also utilize a variety of software to produce documents, spreadsheets, visual aids, and promotional materials. She will be responsible for maintaining filing and record-keeping systems as well as other duties as assigned.