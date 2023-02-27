Christine “Chris” Harper Barfield Published 3:24 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

A graveside service for Christine “Chris” Harper Barfield of Leesburg, GA will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Sunnyside Cemetery. There will be a procession leaving Hughes and Wright at 10:30 am and going to the cemetery. Christine passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her sister’s home in Cordele at the age of 77.

Christine a former native of Cordele, GA., is the daughter of the late Johnny Harper and Dora Harper of Cordele and also preceded in death by her late husband Otis Barfield of Albany, GA, and Martha Tinsley of Albany.

She formally worked in the finance business for over 55 years in Cordele, Leesburg, and most recently Albany.

Survivors include her sister Judy (Franklin) Faircloth of Cordele and a brother Paul (the late Lela) Harper of Cordele. A niece Amy (Kevin) Priest of Cordele, a nephew Michael Smith of Louisiana, and a great nephew Brandon (Shelby) Wildes of Cordele.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.