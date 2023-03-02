Billie Ann Crumley Published 9:08 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Billie Ann Crumley,77, of Cordele passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor. She was born in Americus, the daughter of the late Donald Earl Fountain, Sr. and Lola Mae Kennedy Singletary. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Raymond Singletary. Billie was the office manager at Cordele Uniform, and a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. She loved her church family but most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Billie is survived by her children, a son and his wife, Todd and Susan Crumley and a daughter and her husband, Kim and Trae Floyd, all of Cordele; three grandchildren, Nicholas Crumley and his wife, Jenni, Lola Grace Floyd and John Wilson Floyd and a great-grandson, Jaxon Crumley. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will speak with friends immediately following the service. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com