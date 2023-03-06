Lillian Elizabeth York Published 8:57 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Funeral services for Lillian Elizabeth York of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Lillian passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Virgil Oscar York. Born in Homestead, FL, she was the daughter of the late Oliver E. Savage and Dessie Nipper Deal. She was also preceded in death by a daughter and her husband, Judy and Allen Pagels, great grand-daughter Raven Roberts, son-in-law, Bobby Smith and a brother-in-law, Bill Rippy. She was a homemaker, a devout Christian and longtime member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Lillian loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in her yard. She also loved fishing, tending to her vegetable garden and sharing her bounty with others. Her passion was her family, especially her grandchildren, and cooking for them was always a joy. Lillian is survived by her children, Janis Smith and Oliver York, both of Cordele, Ronny (Kathy Faircloth) York of Augusta and Allan (Donna) York, of Cordele; two brothers, Ed (Mary) Savage of Bonaire and Bobby (Martha) Deal of Cordele; a sister, Ruby Rippy of Darlington, SC. In addition, Lillian is survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great, great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com