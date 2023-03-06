Rdelia Cheek Smith Published 3:45 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Funeral Services for Rdelia Cheek Smith age 94 of Cordele will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Northern Heights Baptist Church with burial following the service at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm at Northern Heights Baptist Church. Rdelia passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hubert Smith and a granddaughter Myria Dawn Breedlove Turner. Born in Cordele, Georgia she was the daughter of the late Andrew R. and Trilla B. Cheek. She was a Ret. Sales Clerk for BC Moore’s and Belks department stores. Rdelia was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church. She loved her family especially her grandchildren. She loved to cook and help people. She loved her pet Sweetie Pie. Rdelia is survived by Daughter and her husband, Sylvia Ann and Charles David Thornton of Cordele, GA; a sister, Evelyn C. Polke of Cordele, GA; Two Great-granddaughters and their husbands, Andrea Lynn and Frank Mills of Cordele, GA, Anna Marie and Jamie Mathis of Warner Robins, GA; a Great-Grandson and his wife, Dustin Lee and Sara Breedlove of Cordele, GA; Four Great-Great-Grandchildren, Aubrey Mills, Alaina Mills, Ashlynn Breedlove and Robert Breedlove. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com