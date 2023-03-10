Market Livestock show was a success
There was a great turn out for the Crisp County Farm Bureau Junior Market Livestock Show March 7, 2023 in the J.W. Mann show barn. The juniors and seniors did a wonderful job showing their hogs, heifers and steers, with a total of 13 exhibitors ranging from grades 5th through 12th. Congratulation to all the winners, your hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed, keep up the great job. Also, a big thanks to Victoria Harrell for judging the show.
There were three seniors recognized as they are graduating this year, Braylee Duckworth, Maddie Dean, and Dylan Davis. Wishing you all the best of luck in your future endeavors.
Hog Showmanship
Juniors grades 5th to 8th
1st – John Bedore
2nd – Kylee Odom
3rd – Daniel Holland
4th – Shyanne Card
Seniors 9th to 12th
1st – Kinley Arnett
2nd – John Allen Shedd
3rd – Maddie Dean
4th – Celia Hardin
5th – Braylee Duckworth
Hog Weight Class
220-230
1st – Braylee Duckworth
2nd – Kinley Arnett
3rd – Shyanne Card
235-245
1st – Maddie Dean
2nd – Bentlee Duckworth
3rd – Daniel Holland
4th – Ace Hauesler
250-270
1st – Kylee Odom
2nd – John Allen Shedd
3rd – John Bedore
275-290
1st – Kylee Odom
2nd – Celia Hardin
3rd – Dylan Davis
Grand Champion- Maddie Dean
Reserve Champion – Braylee Duckworht
Cattle Showmanship
Junior (Single Entry)
Mary Richard Dean
Senior
1st – Maddie Dean
2nd – Ryan Kelly
3rd – Kinley Arnett
4th – Tanner Stevens
Heifers
1st – Maddie Dean
2nd – Ryan Kelly
3rd – Mary Richard Dean
4th – Kinley Arnett
5th – Tanner Stevens
Grand – Maddie Dean
Reserve – Ryan Kelly
Steers
1st – Mary Richard Dean
2nd – Maddie Dean
3rd – Tanner Stevens
Grand Champion – Mary Richard Dean
Reserve Champion – Maddie Dean