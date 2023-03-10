Market Livestock show was a success Published 10:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

There was a great turn out for the Crisp County Farm Bureau Junior Market Livestock Show March 7, 2023 in the J.W. Mann show barn. The juniors and seniors did a wonderful job showing their hogs, heifers and steers, with a total of 13 exhibitors ranging from grades 5th through 12th. Congratulation to all the winners, your hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed, keep up the great job. Also, a big thanks to Victoria Harrell for judging the show.

There were three seniors recognized as they are graduating this year, Braylee Duckworth, Maddie Dean, and Dylan Davis. Wishing you all the best of luck in your future endeavors.

Hog Showmanship

Juniors grades 5th to 8th

1st – John Bedore

2nd – Kylee Odom

3rd – Daniel Holland

4th – Shyanne Card

Seniors 9th to 12th

1st – Kinley Arnett

2nd – John Allen Shedd

3rd – Maddie Dean

4th – Celia Hardin

5th – Braylee Duckworth

Hog Weight Class

220-230

1st – Braylee Duckworth

2nd – Kinley Arnett

3rd – Shyanne Card

235-245

1st – Maddie Dean

2nd – Bentlee Duckworth

3rd – Daniel Holland

4th – Ace Hauesler

250-270

1st – Kylee Odom

2nd – John Allen Shedd

3rd – John Bedore

275-290

1st – Kylee Odom

2nd – Celia Hardin

3rd – Dylan Davis

Grand Champion- Maddie Dean

Reserve Champion – Braylee Duckworht

Cattle Showmanship

Junior (Single Entry)

Mary Richard Dean

Senior

1st – Maddie Dean

2nd – Ryan Kelly

3rd – Kinley Arnett

4th – Tanner Stevens

Heifers

1st – Maddie Dean

2nd – Ryan Kelly

3rd – Mary Richard Dean

4th – Kinley Arnett

5th – Tanner Stevens

Grand – Maddie Dean

Reserve – Ryan Kelly

Steers

1st – Mary Richard Dean

2nd – Maddie Dean

3rd – Tanner Stevens

Grand Champion – Mary Richard Dean

Reserve Champion – Maddie Dean