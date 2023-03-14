Brennon Sewell Published 8:21 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Brennon Sewell, coach, passed away peacefully at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor on March 13, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius Brennon Sewell and Lucille Mallard Sewell.

After a tour of duty in Vietnam, serving in the Army Signal Corp, he returned to Georgia Southwestern State University to complete his degree in Business Administration with an Accounting Option. He worked for J.A. Whitehead and Company for 21 years before returning to GSW as Men’s and Women’s Head Tennis Coach until his full retirement in June of 2022.

There he earned Wilson’s Men’s NAIA National Coach of the Year and was four times Conference Coach of the Year. He formed a life-long bond with many of his players who returned to GSW from all over the world on January 21, 2023, to honor his induction into GSW Hall of Fame.

Brennon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Luanne Whitehead Sewell; his children, Scott (Amy) Sewell, Shelley (Ben) Johnson and Wrynn (Kenny) Carson; his five granddaughters, Brenna and Zoey Johnson , and Ashley, Taylor and Mallory Carson.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kavatardze and his staff, Dawn Culpepper and her staff at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor and Reflections Hospice for their compassionate and respectful care during Coach’s final months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cordele Animal Shelter, 701 South 15th Street, Cordele, GA 31015.

There will be no service, but the family will greet friends Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Rainey Family Funeral Service from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.