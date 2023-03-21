Linda Gail Mayberry Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Linda Gail Mayberry of Cordele passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her residence at the age of 73. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Lakeshore Baptist Church. Linda was born in Quitman to the late Ronald Jackson Lindsey and Lorene Youmans Gilley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Earl Mayberry; brothers, Lamar Lindsey and Donnie Lindsey and sisters, Helen Lindsey Baker and Barbara Lindsey Garner. She was a homemaker and a member of Lakeshore Baptist Church. She is survived by three sons, Dennis “Rudy” Mayberry, Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Thomas R. Mayberry of Albany and Chris (Suzanne) Mayberry of Cordele; a sister, Shirley (Randy) Wilson of Bradenton, FL; seven grandchildren, Tyler Mayberry of Tulsa, OK, Cameron (Katherine) Mayberry of Ogden, UT, Christian Mayberry, Seth Mayberry, Hailey Mayberry, all of Cordele, Thomas Mayberry, Jr. of Ketehikan, AK and Kaitlyn Mayberry of Elk, WA; a great-grandson, Noah Swint; a niece, Deneen Brown of Little Rock, AR.; two nephews, Jimmy Brown of Arcadia, FL and Jody Brown of Zolfo Springs, FL and two great-nephews, Alan Murphy and Parker Murphy. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com