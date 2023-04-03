Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Published 4:25 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Sarah Brown

CRISP COUNTY- March 31, 2023
On Thursday, March 30, 2023, around 11:30 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Terry Parks, a 51-year-old male from Albany, Georgia. Parks is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Obstruction, and Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits.
A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a black Dodge truck for speeding on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 104 South. The Deputy observed the driver throw something in the back of the truck. Upon request, the driver refused to consent to a vehicle search. After refusal, the Deputy deployed a Crisp County Sheriff’s K9. The K9 indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in a bag of suspected methamphetamine and a vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana. Parks was taken into custody after attempting to elude on foot and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

