Cordele Welcomes New Fire Chief Published 10:51 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Congratulations to the new Cordele Fire Chief, Todd Alligood. Alligood has 30 years experience working for Macon/Bibb Fire Department, with many achievements under his belt, including 2003 Firefighter of the Year, 2003 Governor’s Valor Award for Lifesaving and 3 Time State Firefighters Competition Team Champion. Alligood’s reason for applying for this position was opportunity, he said that, “I was looking for an opportunity to continue my career.” He explains that he is excited to join the Cordele Fire Department. Something’s he plans to address or work on within the Department is mutual aid between Crisp County and the City of Cordele, possibly back filling station, the main this he wants to focus on is being professional, well trained and service orientated.