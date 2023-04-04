This Weeks City Commissioner Meeting comes with some Good News! Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Cordele City Commission met on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9a.m. at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioner Vest Beal Shepard, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., Commissioner Wesley Rainey and City attorney, Tommy Coleman in attendance. The meeting started with a motion by Royce Reeves, Sr. to remove item 3 and to add a report from Jackie Walker for the Municipal Court. As well as, a motion by Isaac Owens to move the Executive Session to after the Department head in order to have a presentation following. This was properly moved, seconded, and failed to pass due to lack of votes. The meeting continued with a brief discussion from the Departments Heads, starting with the Finance Director, Rusty Bridgers with nothing to really update. Following was an update from the Interim Fire Chief, Frank Bullington with reports from February and March. A total of 26 call for service in February and 33 calls for March. We then heard from the Housing and urban Development Director, Irene Cantrell with a brief update on meetings that have occurred in the last couple of weeks, and some requests for renovations of housing in the city. We then heard from Chief Codes Official, Jack Wood with updates on adding $600,000 to the previous amount, he predicts that the projects will get up to approximately $60 million. . We then heard from the Personnel Director, David Wade regarding interviews for Fire Chief occurred in March, there is a new trainee in the UC&T department as well as a new equipment operator in another department. He mentioned that he had the chance to attend the Teen Maze that happened at the end of March. He encourages the commissioners and other to check it out next year, as it is a great program. Along with announcing the Health Fair that will begin April 25, 2023. We then heard from Jackie Walker in regards to the Municipal Court report total of 317 cases with a total of $55,064 for the month of March with no incarcerations. We then heard from the Cordele Police Chief, Jalon Heard with an update of calls for service for March total of 1,251 with 13 of those calls being thefts from motor vehicles all of which were unlocked. Heard wants to remind people again, to ensure your vehicles are locked. He would also like to congratulate Ptl Timothy Arnette, Ptl Jonathan Courtney and Ptl Ethan Jones for successfully graduating the ABAC Police Academy on March 24th. Cadet Kenstan Hemphill and Cadet Kenan Raines are scheduled to start the ABAC Police Academy on April 3, 2023. He also announced that him along with a couple of the captains completed a emergency medical responder training, which makes them certified instructors through the American Heart Association to teach first aid, CPR, basic life saver and AED training, they also completed a train the trainer course in roadside safety. Following we heard from the Director of Public Works, Steve Fulford with updates on building two trucks stops off 300 exit. Finally we heard from the UC&T director, she said that they have already treated 118 million gallons in March, which puts them at 389 million gallons already this year. She also mentioned that we have already had 14 inches of rain this year. Additionally, she came with good news that they have won the golden award for the water system for having no violations. The meeting was then brought to a paused and motioned to go into executive session. Regular session meeting continues at 9:45a.m.

Agenda item number one was to consider and approve a resolution of the City of Cordele Recognizing Georgia Cities Week, April 23 – 29, 2023 and encouraging all residents to support the celebration and corresponding activities that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number two was the announcement of the new Fire Chief for the City of Cordele that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. Following the movement, our city Manager Angela Redding introduced the new Fire Chief, Todd Alligood, and he gave a brief speech introducing himself. He has 30 years of experience working for the Macob/Bibb County Fire Department along with many awards and achievements over the years.

Agenda item number three was to consider and approve bank signatories for Regions bank: Commission Chair Joshua Deriso and Russell Bridger – Finance Director. This was requested to be tabled by City Manager, Angela Redding until she could gather more information on it. That was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number four was to consider and approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the City Code of the City of Cordele to prohibit kennels in residential and certain areas of the city; repealing all ordinance in conflict herewith; and for other purposes, that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda number five was the discussion – proposed Charter change. Chairman Deriso asked for any discussion, Commissioner Owens said that they need to look at the charter to gain clarity on what it is that needs to be changed. Chairman Deriso, also mentioned that before they could proceed to vote on the changes that is 35 pages long, they need to be specific about what they are changing or put on record what it is exactly they seek to change. Commissioner Rainey, brought forward the exact change that needs to be made in section 6.27 removal of the word proposed. Deriso, mentions that they had previously agreed to get an outside legal opinion on this prior to this change. That was properly moved, seconded, and there was three I’s and one Nay, motion carries. There was another motion that this agenda item gets moved to another date that was properly moved, seconded, and three I’s and one Nay, motion carries.

City Manager, Angela Redding reported that the wage compensation study request proposal was advertised in the Cordele Dispatch last Wednesday and again this Wednesday April 5, 2023. The main street program has received a special recognition at Main Street America credited level. The main street director Monica Rentfrow will present at the next city commission meeting. Crisp Arts Alliance is hosting an Easter event April 8th from 9a.m. to 5p.m. for children, toddlers to 11 years at Gallery 41. She also congratulated Police Chief, Jalon Heard on being recognized as an influential person in the Cordele Dispatch’s last week print edition. Finally she would like to remind everyone that the City Office would be closed April 7th for Easter. Meeting was adjourned at 9:59a.m.