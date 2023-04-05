Ricky Smith in Forbes for America’s Top Wealth Advisor Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Congratulations to Ricky Smith on making it into Forbes for the second year in a row. He placed 67th in America’s Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023. We spoke with Ricky regarding his accomplishment in Forbes, Smith said that, “Last year was a shock when they were chosen, now we have been chosen 2 years in a row.” He mentioned that the reasoning for this accomplishment is based on Forbes focus on involvement in the community, longevity and consistency in business. Smith mentioned that, “Many of my clients today have been with me for 39 years.” Ricky has been a financial advisor in the community for 39 years, 38 of those years with Edward Jones. He has recently resigned from Edward Jones and has started his own independent business Inspired Wealth Planning with his business partners Jynni and Stacey. You can see Smith in the community getting involved with the church, Celebrate Recovery and the Chamber.