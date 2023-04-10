Annual Crosswalk put on my Hand of Hope and Vienna Church of God Published 8:17 am Monday, April 10, 2023

On Friday April 10, 2023 the Hand of Hope have put on their annual Crosswalk in collaboration with Vienna Church of God. They had a great turn out with about 80 walkers, 1 golf cart, and 20 cars in attendance The participants took turns carrying the cross down 16th ave from Hand of Hope on 1205 S 7th St, Cordele, GA to Home Depot 2011 Central Ave, Cordele, GA. The Crisp County Sheriff and to Cordele Police Department were escorts to esnure everyone stayed safe.