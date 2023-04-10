Easter Sunday Shooting Receives Quick Response from Local Officers Published 8:29 am Monday, April 10, 2023

At approximately 2:53 pm Sunday April 9, 2023, Cordele Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of S 7th St. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located one adult male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to perform life-saving measures on the victim until EMS could arrive.

Witnesses were able to give a detailed description of both the suspect and their vehicle, which quickly fled from the scene to 911 dispatchers.

Shortly later, off-duty public safety personnel spotted the suspect’s vehicle while listening to their radio and hearing the dispatchers’ lookout. Crisp County Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle traveling into Worth County on Hwy 300 S and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect did not stop until he struck a light pole and was caught shortly after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect was identified as twenty-seven-year-old Sylvester Smith of Albany, Ga. Smith was apprehended without incident and transported to the Police Department for processing.

We want to thank the Crisp County Deputies for the quick apprehension of Mr. Smith. We also want to thank our officers for the emergency first aid that they rendered to the victim on scene.

Sylvester Smith is facing two counts of aggravated assault with more charges pending.