Cordele man found guilty of drug distribution Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

A Cordele, Georgia, resident with prior serious felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine resulting from an investigation into drug trafficking in the community.

Cordele Man Alexis Sylvester Holton, Age 43 had pleaded guilty to one count od distrubution of methamphetamine on Tuesday April 11, 2023 before the U.S. District Judge Leslie Adrams Gardner. Holton now facses a minimun of 5 years to a max of 40 years in prison with an additional 4 years atleast of supervised release and a $5million fine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

It has been said by GBI Director Mike Register that, “This investigation has resulted in the disruption of a significant methamphetamine supply to the Cordele area. We are grateful for our partnership with the other investigative agencies and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for seeing this case through successfully.”

According to the court documents presented and other additional public information received, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the GBI and Crisp County Sheriff’s office investigators. This amount was sold over 9 exchanges that began in October of 2021 up until his arrest in Feb of 2022 in Cordele. Holton has several convictions prior to this arrest, including 2 serious felony drug convictions in the Superior Court of Crisp County, Georgia.

This case was investigated by GBI, DEA and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid.