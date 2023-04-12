Easter Coloring Contest Winners Published 9:14 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Easter Coloring Contest Winners

Thank you to all the schools and kids for participating in this years Easter Coloring Contest. You all did a great job! Also, thank you to our sponsors for your contributions.

The schools or contact number on the entry will be contacted by Friday for winners to pick up their prize.

1st place $20

2nd place $15

3rd place $10

Congratulations to our WINNERS!

5 & Under

1st Gabriella Vance 5 years old with 77 votes

2nd William Tinsley 5 years old with 54 votes

3rd Tyre Ford 6 years old with 53 votes

6 to 10 years old

1st Kylie Rodgers 8 years old with 61 votes

2nd Kylee-Ann Bruining 8 years old with 55 votes

3rd Bonnie 6 years old with 46 votes

11-13 years old

1st Ken’Jyra Lester 12 years old with 67 votes

2nd Johleeya Smith 13 years old with 43 votes

3rd Jaimee Fullwood 12 years old with 33 votes