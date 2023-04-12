Easter Coloring Contest Winners
Published 9:14 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Thank you to all the schools and kids for participating in this years Easter Coloring Contest. You all did a great job! Also, thank you to our sponsors for your contributions.
The schools or contact number on the entry will be contacted by Friday for winners to pick up their prize.
1st place $20
2nd place $15
3rd place $10
Congratulations to our WINNERS!
5 & Under
1st Gabriella Vance 5 years old with 77 votes
2nd William Tinsley 5 years old with 54 votes
3rd Tyre Ford 6 years old with 53 votes
6 to 10 years old
1st Kylie Rodgers 8 years old with 61 votes
2nd Kylee-Ann Bruining 8 years old with 55 votes
3rd Bonnie 6 years old with 46 votes
11-13 years old
1st Ken’Jyra Lester 12 years old with 67 votes
2nd Johleeya Smith 13 years old with 43 votes
3rd Jaimee Fullwood 12 years old with 33 votes