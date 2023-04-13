Cordele Police Department Commission Report

Published 11:47 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Sarah Brown

 

Cordele Police Department – Reporting Period March 29,2023 to April 12, 2023

15 Crimes have been reported, 4 aggravated assaults with 3 warrants issued, 9 larceny with 2 being entering auto, 4 shoplifting 3 adult and 1 juvenile arrest and 3 other thefts. 2 burglary 1 residential and 1 business.

part II crimes there were 41

Incidents reported 84

Community Contacts 41

Citations Issues 89

Warnings Issued 54

with a total of 675

 

