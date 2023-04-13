Cordele Police Department Commission Report
Published 11:47 am Thursday, April 13, 2023
Cordele Police Department – Reporting Period March 29,2023 to April 12, 2023
15 Crimes have been reported, 4 aggravated assaults with 3 warrants issued, 9 larceny with 2 being entering auto, 4 shoplifting 3 adult and 1 juvenile arrest and 3 other thefts. 2 burglary 1 residential and 1 business.
part II crimes there were 41
Incidents reported 84
Community Contacts 41
Citations Issues 89
Warnings Issued 54
with a total of 675