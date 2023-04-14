Crisp County High School’s 3rd Annual National Military Signing Ceremony
Published 3:43 pm Friday, April 14, 2023
Congratulations to the following students and families! Crisp County High School conducted their 3rd Annual National Military Signing Ceremony for those who have enlisted in the military.
Navy enlistments: Ta’Varrius Mobley, Y’Shantice Collins and Correnthian Cooks
Army enlistments: Chantel Brinson and Markez Powell
Air Force: Billie Granville
Marines: Justin Nichols
Mar’Laisia Wilson was presented a 4 year scholarship to Fort Valley State University in the Army ROTC program.
We are so proud of these students!