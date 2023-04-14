Crisp County High School’s 3rd Annual National Military Signing Ceremony Published 3:43 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Congratulations to the following students and families! Crisp County High School conducted their 3rd Annual National Military Signing Ceremony for those who have enlisted in the military.

Navy enlistments: Ta’Varrius Mobley, Y’Shantice Collins and Correnthian Cooks

Army enlistments: Chantel Brinson and Markez Powell

Air Force: Billie Granville

Marines: Justin Nichols

Mar’Laisia Wilson was presented a 4 year scholarship to Fort Valley State University in the Army ROTC program.

We are so proud of these students!