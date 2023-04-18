UGA Celebrates Earth Week All Month Published 8:21 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SUSTAINABLE UGA

A MORE SECURE FUTURE FOR ALL

Earth Day is an important opportunity to celebrate and strengthen UGA’s commitment to research, teaching, and service focused on healthier people, stronger communities, and a more secure future. We all depend on a healthy environment, and we can all contribute in meaningful ways.

HISTORY OF EARTH DAY AT UGA

On April 22, 1970, Earth Day was observed for the first time across the United States. Conceived in the wake of environmental disasters like the Cuyahoga River catching fire and a massive oil spill off the coast of California, Earth Day harnessed growing public alarm about pollution to put environmental protection on the national agenda. Students and faculty at the University of Georgia took part in the nationwide event, organizing a daylong, public teach-in on the environment featuring lectures, discussions and exhibitions. After more than 50 years, UGA remains committed to ensuring healthy people, strong communities, and a secure future for all.

UGA has put together a list of activities that have been running for the month of April. Some of these activities include Farm to Campus Market, Guest Lecturers, Earth Day Fair & Market, and many other events that are both virtual and in-person. You can find more information on their website.