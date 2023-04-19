31 Stolen Firearms Recovered by Crisp County Sheriffs Department
Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023
CRISP COUNTY- April 19, 2023
On April 12, 2023, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT), and the Bureau
of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at 2213 Sheppard Drive and
recovered (31) thirty-one stolen firearms, (1) additional firearm, and boxes of ammunition. As a result,
Rontavious Jackson, a 32-year-old male resident of Cordele, Georgia, was arrested. Jackson is charged with
(31) thirty-one counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, (32) thirty-two counts of Possession of a Weapon
by a Convicted Felon, and (1) one count of Theft by Receiving stolen property.
Collaborative investigation efforts between Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and Bibb County Sheriff’s
Office led to Cordele, Georgia, after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported a commercial burglary at Howard’s
Pawn & Jewelry on April 5, 2023. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-South SRT, and ATF recovered (31)
thirty-one of the firearms stolen from Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry. The investigation is active and ongoing.
“I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our local and federal partners,
stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.